Colorado WR/CB Travis Hunter Confirms He Will Enter Draft

According to ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg, Colorado WR/CB Travis Hunter confirmed he will enter the NFL Draft after the season.

When asked if there was any doubt that he would go to the league after the year, Hunter responded, “That’s definitely for sure.”

Hunter, 21, was the number one overall recruit in the 2021 class and originally committed to Florida State. Hunter later flipped his commitment to Jackson State to play for legendary NFL CB Deion Sanders, becoming the first five-star to sign with an HBCU.

After a season at Jackson State, Hunter followed Sanders to Colorado for the 2023 season. He’s remained there for the 2024 season and finds himself in the thick of the Heisman race.

In 2024, Hunter has appeared in 10 games for the Buffaloes recording 74 receptions for 911 yards and 10 total touchdowns. He’s also recorded 17 total tackles, one tackle for loss, eight passes defended and three interceptions.