Colts Place CB Kenny Moore II On Injured Reserve, Sign DE Rashod Berry From Jaguars PS

According to Zak Keefer, the Colts have placed CB Kenny Moore II on injured reserve, ending his season.

The team is also signing DE Rashod Berry from the Jaguars’ practice squad.

Moore, 27, wound up signing on with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent out of Valdosta State back in 2017. He signed a three-year, $1.66 million contract but was waived and later claimed off of waivers by the Colts.

Moore re-signed with the Colts on a four-year, $33 million extension in 2019. He’s set to make base salaries of $6.5 million and $6.795 million over the next two years of the agreement.

In 2022, Moore appeared in 12 games for the Colts and recorded 65 total tackles and one sack.