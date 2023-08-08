Colts Activate DE Tyquan Lewis From PUP List

The Indianapolis Colts announced on Tuesday they have activated DE Tyquan Lewis from the PUP list.

We have removed DE Tyquan Lewis from the Active/Physically Unable to Perform list. — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) August 8, 2023

That means Lewis has passed his physical and is ready to start practicing.

Lewis, 28, was a second-round pick by the Colts out of Ohio State back in 2018. He played out his four-year, $4.36 million rookie contract that included a signing bonus of $1.25 million.

The Colts re-signed Lewis to a one-year deal in 2022. After playing just seven games due to an injury, Lewis was re-signed again to another one-year deal for 2023.

In 2022, Lewis appeared in seven games for the Colts, recording 14 total tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack, one forced fumble, and two pass deflections.