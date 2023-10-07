Colts Activate RB Jonathan Taylor, Waive RB Jake Funk

The Indianapolis Colts announced Saturday that they’ve activated RB Jonathan Taylor from the Physically Unable to Perform list and waived RB Jake Funk.

Taylor must play six games this season to accrue a year of experience and still hit unrestricted free agency in 2024. The Colts could use the franchise tag on Taylor at a sum of $12 million.

Taylor, 24, is a former second-round pick of the Colts back in 2020 out of Wisconsin. He’s currently entering the final year of his four-year, four-year, $7,829,150 contract with the Colts that included a $3,253,928 signing bonus.

He is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent in 2024.

In 2022, Taylor appeared in 11 games and recorded 192 rushing attempts for 861 yards (4.5 YPC) and four touchdowns.

