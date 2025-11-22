Colts Activated CB Charvarius Ward From IR

The Colts announced that they have activated veteran CB Charvarius Ward from injured reserve.

He landed on injured reserve last month due to a concussion he suffered in warmups.

Ward, 29, wound up signing on with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of Middle Tennessee State back in 2018.

He signed a three-year, $1.71 million contract with the Cowboys but was traded during training camp to the Chiefs.

Ward returned to the Chiefs in 2022 on a second-round restricted tender worth $3.384 million for the 2021 season. He later signed a three-year deal worth up to $42 million with the 49ers.

Again testing the free agent market, Ward signed a three-year $60 million deal with the Colts this past offseason.

In 2025, Ward has appeared in four games for the Colts and recorded nine tackles.