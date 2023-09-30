Colts Make Four Moves Including Signing WR K.J. Hamler To PS

The Indianapolis Colts announced Saturday that they’ve signed WR K.J. Hamler to their practice squad and elevated G Ike Boettger and WR Amari Rodgers to the active roster for Sunday’s game against the Rams.

The Colts also released CB Darren Hall from their practice squad.

Hamler, 23, was a two-year starter at Penn State and earned second-team All-Big Ten honors before being selected by the Broncos in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

He was entering the final year of his four-year, $7,137,128 rookie contract when Denver cut him loose this offseason. The Colts later signed him to their active roster.

In 2022, Hamler appeared in seven games for the Broncos and caught seven passes for 165 yards receiving and no touchdowns.