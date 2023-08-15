Colts Announce Anthony Richardson As Starting QB In 2023

Colts HC Shane Steichen announced Tuesday that first-round pick Anthony Richardson will be the team’s starting quarterback in 2023.

Per Shane Steichen – Anthony Richardson has been named the starter for the regular season. pic.twitter.com/DVIPvBbPmV — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) August 15, 2023

Richardson was competing with veteran Gardner Minshew for the starting job, but it’s been clear for a few weeks that the Colts were interested to see what Richardson can do with the opportunity.

Richardson, 21, declared for the draft following his redshirt sophomore season in 2022 and his first as a full-time starter at Florida. He was selected by the Colts with the No. 4 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Richardson signed a four-year, $36,874,031 contract that includes a $23,817,477 signing bonus and will carry a $6,704,369 cap figure for the 2023 season. The Colts will also have a fifth-year option to decide on in 2026.

During his three years at Florida, Richardson started in ten of his 22 games, completing 56.5 percent of his passes for 3,105 yards to go with 24 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. He also rushed for 1,116 yards and 12 touchdowns.