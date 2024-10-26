Colts Announce Five Moves, Activate DT DeForest Buckner

The Colts announced five roster moves on Saturday, including the activation of DT DeForest Buckner and LB Cameron McGrone from injured reserve.

In addition, the team is placing LB Jaylon Carlies on injured reserve and waiving RB Evan Hull. They will also elevate CB Kelvin Joseph for their matchup in Week 8.

Buckner, 30, is a former first-round pick of the 49ers back in 2016 out of Oregon. He was in the final year of his four-year, $18.19 million contract when the 49ers picked up his fifth-year option.

San Francisco traded Buckner to the Colts for a first-round pick in 2020. Indianapolis promptly signed Buckner to a four-year, $84 million extension.

He was due $20.25 million in the final year of the deal and later signed a two-year, $46 million extension with the Colts.

In 2024, Buckner has appeared in two games for the Colts and recorded seven total tackles, one tackle for loss and 1.5 sacks.