Colts Announce Four Roster Moves

The Colts announced four roster moves on Wednesday, signing WR Greg Ward and DE Derek Rivers.

In corresponding moves, the team also waived S Kendall Brooks and WR Ethan Fernea (injured).

Ward, 29, originally signed on with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent out of Houston, converting from quarterback to receiver. He was among Philadelphia’s final roster cuts during his rookie season in 2017 and signed on with their practice squad.

From there, Ward was on and off the Eagles’ taxi squad before securing a roster spot and eventually returning to Philadelphia on an exclusive rights deal.

The Eagles re-signed Ward but placed him on injured reserve coming out of the preseason. They released him from IR with a settlement and signed him to their practice squad once more in October of 2022.

Ward most recently worked out for the Steelers back in July.

In 2021, Ward appeared in all 17 games and caught seven passes for 95 yards receiving and three touchdowns.

Rivers, 30, is a former third-round pick of the Patriots back in 2017. New England wound up cutting him loose and he was quickly claimed by the Rams.

He finished his four-year, $3.3 million contract in 2020 and signed on with the Texans as an unrestricted free agent in 2021. He was among Houston’s final roster cuts and signed on with their practice squad, but was later promoted back to the active roster.

Rivers returned on another deal in 2022 but tore his biceps during camp and missed the season. He returned on a contract in 2023 and Houston re-signed him to the practice squad after the preseason.

Rivers finished out the season on the Colts’ practice squad.

In 2021, Rivers appeared in five games for the Texans and recorded nine total tackles, two tackles for loss and one sack.