Colts Announce Four Roster Moves

The Indianapolis Colts announced they have signed LB Liam Anderson from the practice squad to the 53-man roster.
Additionally, the Colts have released DT Adam Gotsis. Indianapolis also elevated G Atonio Mafi and G Josh Sills from the practice squad for Week 11.
Anderson, 24, signed with the Colts as an undrafted free agent out of Holy Cross in 2023. He signed a three-year, $2.6 million deal but was waived after training camp.
Anderson caught back on to the practice squad and signed a futures contract after the season. He was released coming out of camp again before re-signing with the practice squad.
In 2024, Anderson has appeared in one game for the Colts.
