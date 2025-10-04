Colts Announce Four Roster Moves

The Colts announced four roster moves ahead of Week 5, including signing CB Chris Lammons to the active roster.

we signed CB Chris Lammons to the 53-man from the practice squad; placed S Daniel Scott on IR; elevated RB Ameer Abdullah and CB Mike Hilton to the active roster from the practice squad for #LVvsIND. — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) October 4, 2025

The team also placed DB Daniel Scott on injured reserve, and elevated RB Ameer Abdullah and DB Mike Hilton from the practice squad.

Lammons, 29, wound up going undrafted out of South Carolina back in 2018. He later signed on with the Falcons but lasted just a few months in Atlanta.

From there, Lammons had brief stints with the Saints and Dolphins before the Chiefs signed him to their practice squad during the 2019 season.

The Chiefs declined to tender Lammons a qualifying offer in 2022, but he later returned to Kansas City. The Bengals claimed him off waivers in January.

Lammson signed on with the Colts during the 2023 offseason and bounced on and off the active roster. Indianapolis re-signed him to a contract last offseason but released him in January.

In 2024, Lammons appeared in 14 games for the Colts and recorded 12 tackles, one sack, one tackle for loss, one forced fumble, and two fumble recoveries.

In 2025, Lammons has appeared in one game for the Colts and recorded one tackle.