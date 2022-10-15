Colts Announce Four Roster Moves, Including Elevating RB Philip Lindsay

The Colts announced four roster moves on Saturday, including signing WR Keke Coutee to the 53-man roster. The team also waived T Luke Tenuta in a corresponding move.

We have signed WR Keke Coutee to the 53-man roster from the practice squad and waived T Luke Tenuta. We have also elevated RB Phillip Lindsay and RB D’Vonte Price to the active roster from the practice squad. — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) October 15, 2022

Veteran RB Phillip Lindsay was elevated to the active roster, along with RB D’Vonte Price. This comes after the team ruled our RB Nyheim Hines and RB Jonathan Taylor for Week 6.

Lindsay, 28, wound up signing on with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent out of Colorado in 2018. He agreed to a three-year, $1.71 million contract and managed to make the 53-man roster coming out of the preseason.

Lindsay was set to be a restricted free agent in 2021, and after initially tendering him the Broncos later rescinded the offer to allow him to test free agency. The Texans signed him to a one-year deal worth $3.25 million in March.

Houston waived Lindsay during the season and he was later claimed by the Dolphins. He signed with the Colts on a one-year deal for the 2022 season but was cut coming out of the preseason and re-signed to the practice squad.

In 2021, Lindsay appeared in 10 games for the Texans and four games for the Dolphins. He rushed for 249 yards on 88 carries (2.8 YPC) to go along with four receptions on five targets for 45 yards receiving and two total touchdowns.