Colts Announce Several Moves, Including Placing CB Charvarius Ward On IR

The Colts announced they placed veteran CB Charvarius Ward on injured reserve after he sustained yet another concussion this season. He’ll miss the rest of the regular season since there are just four games left.

we have place CB Charvarius Ward Sr. on IR. we have signed K Blake Grupe and QB Brett Rypien to the 53-man roster from the practice squad. we have signed C Jimmy Morrissey to the practice squad. — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) December 10, 2025

The Colts also added K Blake Grupe and QB Brett Rypien to the active roster from the practice squad and signed QB Philip Rivers and C Jimmy Morrissey to the practice squad.

Ward, 29, wound up signing on with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of Middle Tennessee State back in 2018.

He signed a three-year, $1.71 million contract with the Cowboys but was traded during training camp to the Chiefs.

Ward returned to the Chiefs in 2022 on a second-round restricted tender worth $3.384 million for the 2021 season. He later signed a three-year deal worth up to $42 million with the 49ers.

Again testing the free agent market, Ward signed a three-year $60 million deal with the Colts this past offseason.

In 2025, Ward appeared in seven games for the Colts and recorded 25 total tackles, one fumble recovery and seven pass deflections.