Colts Announce Six Practice Squad Moves

The Indianapolis Colts announced they have signed C Jack Anderson, RB Tyler Goodson and TE Jordan Murray to the practice squad.

To make room, the team cut RB Jason Huntley, TE Johnny Lumpkin and WR Mike Strachan.

Indianapolis’ practice squad now includes:

LB Liam Anderson DB Henry Black DB Marcel Dabo (international) RB Jake Funk DB Ronnie Harrison WR D.J. Montgomery DE Al-Quadin Muhammad WR Amari Rodgers DB Isaac Taylor-Stuart WR Juwann Winfree DB Darren Hall WR Racey McMath DE McTelvin Agim G Arlington Hambright RB Tyler Goodson C Jack Anderson TE Jordan Murray

Anderson, 24, was drafted by the Bills in the seventh round out of Texas Tech in the 2021 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year rookie contract worth $3,583,742 that also included a $103,742 signing bonus.

However, the Bills waived him coming out of the preseason and later brought him back to the practice squad. He later caught on with the Eagles, but was waived at the start of last season and claimed by the Giants.

The Giants re-signed Anderson to a one-year deal back in February but waived him with an injury settlement last week.

In 2022, Anderson appeared in 12 games for the Giants, making two starts for them.

During his four-year college career, Anderson started all 38 games he played at right guard for Texas Tech. He was a freshman All-American and twice named to the All-Big 12 team.