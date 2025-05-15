Colts Announce Three Moves, Claim Defensive Tackle From Patriots

The Indianapolis Colts announced Thursday that they’ve claimed defensive tackle Eric Johnson II off waivers from the Patriots and waived S Marcel Dabo.

The Colts designated TE Maximilian Mang as an Exempt/International Player.

Johnson is a former fifth-round pick of the Colts back in 2022 out of Missouri State. He agreed to a four-year rookie contract with the Colts, but spent the 2022 season on the non-football injury list.

The Colts opted to waive Johnson in August of 2024 and he was later claimed off waivers by the Patriots. New England opted to move on from him on Wednesday.

For his career, Johnson has appeared 39 games and recorded 35 tackles, one sack and a fumble recovery.