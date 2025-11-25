Colts Announce Three Moves Including WR Ashton Dulin To IR

The Indianapolis Colts announced they have placed WR Ashton Dulin on injured reserve, sidelining him for at least the next four games after he hurt his hamstring Sunday.

The team also promoted S George Odum to the active roster and signed CB Cameron Mitchell to the practice squad.

Dulin, 28, wound up going undrafted out of Malone University back in 2019. He signed a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Colts, but was waived coming out of the preseason and later re-signed to their practice squad.

Dulin eventually earned his way onto the active roster. Indianapolis re-signed him as a restricted free agent to a one-year deal worth $2.4 million in 2022. He signed a two-year deal to return to Indianapolis in 2023, then signed another two-year deal ahead of the 2025 season.

In 2025, Dulin has appeared in 10 games for the Colts and caught five passes on eight targets for 106 yards to go with three rushes for 44 yards. He’s also returned 11 kickoffs for 328 yards (29.8 average).