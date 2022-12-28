Colts Announce Three Roster Moves

The Colts announced three roster moves on Wednesday, placing CB Isaiah Rodgers on injured reserve, signing CB Darrell Baker to the active roster, and signing CB David Vereen to the practice squad.

Rodgers, 24, was drafted in the sixth round out of Massachusetts by the Colts back in 2020.

He signed a four-year, $3,440,124 deal that includes a $145,124 signing bonus.



During his four-year college career, Rodgers totaled 187 tackles, including 9.5 for a loss, four forced fumbles, four recoveries, three defensive touchdowns, 11 interceptions, and 34 pass defenses. He also returned 21 punts for 156 yards and one touchdown.

In 2022, Rodgers appeared in 15 games for the Colts and made nine starts, recording 34 tackles, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery. He also had 18 kick returns for 452 yards.