Colts Announced Three Practice Squad Moves

By
Logan Ulrich
-

The Indianapolis Colts announced they have signed CB Kelvin Joseph and S Ronnie Harrison to the practice squad. 

To make room, they cut DE Titus Leo. 

Indianapolis’ practice squad now includes: 

  1. QB Jason Bean 
  2. LB Austin Ajiake
  3. LB Liam Anderson
  4. DE Genard Avery
  5. S Marcel Dabo (International)
  6. RB Evan Hull
  7. WR D.J. Montgomery
  8. CB Jaylin Simpson
  9. CB Ameer Speed
  10. WR Laquon Treadwell
  11. K Spencer Shrader
  12. DT McTelvin Agim
  13. TE Sean McKeon
  14. OL Atonio Mafi
  15. DB David Long
  16. S Ronnie Harrison
  17. CB Kelvin Joseph

Harrison, 26, was selected with the No. 93 overall pick in the third round out of Alabama by the Jaguars in 2018. He agreed to a four-year, $3,263,032 contract that includes an $803,032 signing bonus.

Harrison was in the third year of his rookie deal when the Jaguars traded him to the Browns heading into the 2020 season. He returned to Cleveland on a one-year deal in 2022 after playing out his rookie contract. 

Harrison joined the Colts in August before being added to their practice squad and promoted in November. He re-signed with Indianapolis this offseason. 

In 2023, Harrison appeared in seven games for the Colts and recorded 20 tackles, one tackle for loss, one sack, two interceptions, two pass defenses, and scored one defensive touchdown. 

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply