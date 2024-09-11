Colts Announced Three Practice Squad Moves

The Indianapolis Colts announced they have signed CB Kelvin Joseph and S Ronnie Harrison to the practice squad.

To make room, they cut DE Titus Leo.

Indianapolis’ practice squad now includes:

QB Jason Bean LB Austin Ajiake LB Liam Anderson DE Genard Avery S Marcel Dabo (International) RB Evan Hull WR D.J. Montgomery CB Jaylin Simpson CB Ameer Speed WR Laquon Treadwell K Spencer Shrader DT McTelvin Agim TE Sean McKeon OL Atonio Mafi DB David Long S Ronnie Harrison CB Kelvin Joseph

Harrison, 26, was selected with the No. 93 overall pick in the third round out of Alabama by the Jaguars in 2018. He agreed to a four-year, $3,263,032 contract that includes an $803,032 signing bonus.

Harrison was in the third year of his rookie deal when the Jaguars traded him to the Browns heading into the 2020 season. He returned to Cleveland on a one-year deal in 2022 after playing out his rookie contract.

Harrison joined the Colts in August before being added to their practice squad and promoted in November. He re-signed with Indianapolis this offseason.

In 2023, Harrison appeared in seven games for the Colts and recorded 20 tackles, one tackle for loss, one sack, two interceptions, two pass defenses, and scored one defensive touchdown.