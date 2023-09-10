Colts Asked Packers For WR Christian Watson In Trade For Jonathan Taylor

According to Adam Schefter, the Colts asked the Packers for WR Christian Watson when Green Bay initially reached out about trading for RB Jonathan Taylor.

Schefter says that was a non-starter for the Packers in talks, and they only were willing to offer draft picks for Taylor.

Ian Rapoport says the Packers were only willing to offer two mid-round picks to the Colts for Taylor and that talks between the two teams are over now that the regular season has started.

However, Stephen Holder mentions the Packers were involved with the Colts in talks for Taylor longer than Miami, the other team interested in Taylor, ahead of the Colts’ self-imposed cut deadline for a Taylor trade.

“We try to be in every conversation,” Packers GM Brian Gutekunst said last month. “Anytime we have good players available to us, we’d like to make the Green Bay Packers better, and we’ll look at those opportunities. That’s all I’ve got to say about that.”

Indianapolis is clearly interested in upgrading its receiving corps, as they asked the Dolphins for WR Jaylen Waddle when Miami reached out.

Watson, 23, is a former second-round pick by the Packers in the 2022 NFL Draft out of North Dakota State. He’s in the second year of a four-year $9,241,031 rookie contract, including a $3,900,750 signing bonus.

In 2022, Watson appeared in 14 games and recorded 41 receptions on 66 targets for 611 yards (14.9 YPC) and seven touchdowns.