Colts Believe CB Sauce Gardner Has Calf Strain

Tom Pelissero reports that Colts CB Sauce Gardner is believed to have a strained calf, which forced him out of the game on Sunday.

Pelissero adds that imaging results showed that Gardner’s ACL remained intact, and the team will receive further test results to determine the exact nature of the injury.

Gardner, 25, was a three-year starter at Cincinnati. He was a Consensus All-American and AAC Defensive Player of the Year in 2021. The Jets used the No. 4 overall pick on him in the 2022 draft.

He signed a four-year, $33,450,799 contract that includes a $21,507,854 signing bonus. There was also a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2025.

New York re-signed him to a record four-year, $120.4 million extension in July.

In 2025, Gardner has appeared in seven games for the Jets and two for the Colts. He has recorded 36 tackles, eight pass deflections, and no interceptions.

We will have more on Gardner as it becomes available.