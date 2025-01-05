Colts Bringing Back GM Chris Ballard & HC Shane Steichen For 2025 Season

There has been a lot of speculation about the future of Colts GM Chris Ballard and HC Shane Steichen in Indianapolis.

Colts owner Jim Irsay announced Sunday evening that both Ballard and Steichen will return for the 2025 season:

There are some serious issues that need to be addressed for the Colts and while Ballard and Steichen will remain in Indianapolis, changes could be coming to the coaching staff in the next few days/weeks.

Ballard, 66, began working as a college coach in 1994 before being hired by the Bears as an area scout in 2001. He spent 12 years with Chicago before joining the Chiefs as their director of player personnel for the 2013 season.

After four years in Kansas City, the Colts opted to hire him as their GM in 2017. He later agreed to a four-year extension in 2021.

Since being hired as the team’s GM, the Colts are 61-69-1 in eight seasons, which includes two playoff appearances.