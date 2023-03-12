Colts C Ryan Kelly Reportedly On Trade Block

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Colts C Ryan Kelly is believed to be available via trade, per sources with several teams.

Fowler adds it’s possible the Colts could release Kelly if no trade partner emerges.

The veteran signed a deal that made him the highest-paid center in the NFL at one point, but his play regressed in 2022 along with the rest of the Colts’ offensive line.

Kelly, 29, is a former first-round pick by the Colts back in 2016 out of Alabama. He played out the fourth year of his four-year, $10.45 million rookie contract and made a base salary of $1.4 million for the 2019 season.

The Colts picked up Kelly’s fifth-year option for the 2020 season whhich paid him a base salary of $10.35 million. He then signed a four-year, $50 million extension with Indianapolis.

Kelly is due base salaries of $9.125 million and $11.375 million over the final two years of that deal.

In 2022, Kelly appeared in all 17 games for the Colts, making 17 starts at center. Pro Football Focus graded him as the No. 16 center out of 36 qualifying players.

We’ll have more on Kelly as the news is available.