Colts CB Charvarius Ward Intends To Play Again

Colts GM Chris Ballard told reporters at the combine that CB Charvarius Ward intends to play football again, whether that is next season remains to be seen.

“All indications are he’s wanting to move forward and play,” Ballard said, via Joel Erickson of the Indianapolis Star.

Ward suffered the third concussion of his career this past season and was shut down for the year in December, which led him to question his future in the league.

Even Ward’s father suggested he retire, given that he suffered all three concussions in the same season and had two stints on injured reserve.

ESPN’s Stephen Holder said Ward was “strongly considering” retirement last month and mentioned the 29-year-old told him recently he’s “legitimately reconsidering” hanging it up due to the injuries.

Ward, 29, wound up signing on with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of Middle Tennessee State back in 2018.

He signed a three-year, $1.71 million contract with the Cowboys but was traded during training camp to the Chiefs.

Ward returned to the Chiefs in 2022 on a second-round restricted tender worth $3.384 million for the 2021 season. He later signed a three-year deal worth up to $42 million with the 49ers.

Again testing the free agent market, Ward signed a three-year $60 million deal with the Colts last offseason.

In 2025, Ward appeared in seven games for the Colts and recorded 25 total tackles, one fumble recovery, and seven pass deflections.

