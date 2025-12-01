Colts CB Sauce Gardner Might Only Miss A Few Weeks With Calf Injury

According to Jeremy Fowler, the Colts believe CB Sauce Gardner will only miss a few weeks with his calf strain that forced him to leave Sunday’s loss to the Texans.

Fowler adds they’re still doing tests to determine the extent of the injury, but for now that’s good news considering it initially looked like Gardner may have torn his Achilles or suffered some other severe injury.

It remains to be seen whether Gardner will need to go on injured reserve, which would sideline him for four games minimum and nearly the entire remainder of the season.

Gardner, 25, was a three-year starter at Cincinnati. He was a consensus All-American and AAC Defensive Player of the Year in 2021. The Jets used the No. 4 overall pick on him in the 2022 draft.

He signed a four-year, $33,450,799 contract that includes a $21,507,854 signing bonus. There was also a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2025.

New York re-signed him to a record four-year, $120.4 million extension in July. He was then traded to the Colts just a few months later for

In 2025, Gardner has appeared in seven games for the Jets and three for the Colts. He has recorded 33 total tackles, eight pass deflections and no interceptions.

