Colts Claim CB Ambry Thomas

According to Adam Schefter, the Colts have claimed CB Ambry Thomas off the waiver wire from the 49ers.

Indianapolis is shaky in the secondary so it makes sense they’d want to roll the dice on the former third-round pick.

Thomas, 25, was a one-year starter at Michigan and third-team All-Big Ten in 2020. The 49ers drafted Thomas with pick No. 102 in the third round.

He signed a four-year deal worth $4,785,850 million with a $840,618 million signing bonus included.

He broke his forearm back in August and has been sidelined since due to the injury. San Francisco waived him from injured reserve.

In 2023, Thomas appeared in 15 games for the 49ers and recorded 43 tackles, a forced fumble, a recovery, an interception, and seven pass defenses.