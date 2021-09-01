Colts Claim DBs Thakarius Keyes & Chris Wilcox Off Waivers

The Indianapolis Colts officially claimed DB Thakarius Keyes off waivers from the Chiefs and Chris Wilcox from the Buccaneers.

Keyes, 22, is a former seventh-round pick by the Chiefs in the 2020 NFL Draft. He’s entering the second year of a four-year, $3,377,820 contract.

In 2020, Keyes appeared in eight games and started once for the Chiefs and recorded eight tackles.

During his four-year college career at Tulane, Keyes recorded 95 tackles, two interceptions, and 15 passes defended over the course of 28 games.