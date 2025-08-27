Colts Claim LB Chad Muma

Per the wire, the Colts have claimed LB Chad Muma off of waivers from the Jaguars, who made him one of their final roster cuts yesterday.

Muma, 26, was a two-year starter at Wyoming and earned second-team All-American and first-team All-MWC honors in 2021, and was also named second-team All-MWC in 2020.

The Jaguars used the No. 70 overall pick on him in the 2022 NFL Draft. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $5,426,108 contract, which includes a $1,126,260 signing bonus.

In 2024, Muma appeared in 17 games for the Jaguars, recording 32 tackles and three starts.