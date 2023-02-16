Colts Claim WR Kristian Wilkerson Off Waivers From Patriots

According to Field Yates, the Colts claimed WR Kristian Wilkerson off of waivers from the Patriots on Thursday.

Wilkerson, 26, originally signed on with the Titans as an undrafted free agent out of Southeast Missouri State in 2020. He was waived coming out of the preseason as a rookie and signed on with the Patriots’ practice squad.

He’s bounced on and off New England’s practice squad ever since. The Patriots signed him to a futures deal but cut him loose this week.

In 2021, Wilkerson appeared in three games and recorded four receptions for 42 yards and two touchdowns.