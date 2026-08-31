Colts Claimed One, Cut One

The Indianapolis Colts announced they have claimed CB Kapena Gushiken off the waiver wire from the Eagles.

we have claimed CB Kapena Gushiken off waivers (from philadelphia) and released T Luke Tenuta. — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) August 31, 2026

In a corresponding move, they cut OT Luke Tenuta.

Tenuta, 26, is a former sixth-round pick by the Bills in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Virginia Tech, but was among their final roster cuts coming out of the preseason. He was claimed off waivers by the Colts as a rookie and was quickly claimed by the Packers.

He was among Green Bay’s final roster cuts in 2024 and he caught on with the Cardinals’ practice squad. The Colts signed him to a futures deal in January 2025. He returned on another one-year deal in 2026.

In 2025, Tenuta appeared in four games for the Colts.