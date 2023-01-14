Colts Complete Interview With Lions DC Aaron Glenn

The Colts announced on Saturday that they have completed an interview with Lions DC Aaron Glenn for their vacant head coaching position.

We have completed an interview with Aaron Glenn. — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) January 14, 2023

Glenn, 49, is a former first-round pick of the Jets back in 1994. He played 15 seasons for the Jets, Texans, Cowboys, Jaguars, and Saints.

Glenn began his NFL coaching career with the Browns back in 2014 as their assistant defensive backs coach. From there, the Saints hired him two years later as their defensive backs coach and eventually took the Lions’ defensive coordinator job last year.

In 2021, the Lions’ defense ranked No. 29 in yards allowed, No. 31 in points allowed, No. 28 in rushing yards allowed, and No. 24 in passing yards allowed.