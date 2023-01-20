Colts Complete Interview With Packers ST Coordinator Rich Bisaccia For HC Job

The Indianapolis Colts announced that they completed an interview with Packers ST coordinator Rich Bisaccia for their head coaching vacancy.

Here’s the updated list of candidates for Indianapolis’ head coaching job:

Lions OC Ben Johnson (Withdrawn) Lions DC Aaron Glenn (Interviewed) Rams DC Raheem Morris (Interviewed) Eagles OC Shane Steichen (Interviewed) Broncos DC Ejiro Evero (Interviewed) Chiefs OC Eric Bienemy (Interviewed) Colts ST Coordinator Bubba Ventrone (Interviewed) Giants OC Mike Kafka (Requested) Giants DC Wink Martindale (Requested) 49ers DC DeMeco Ryans (Requested) Cowboys DC Dan Quinn (Requested) Interim HC Jeff Saturday (Interviewed) Bengals OC Brian Callahan (Requested) Packers STs Coordinator Rich Bisaccia (Interviewed)

Bisaccia, 62, began his coaching career at Wayne State back in 1983 as their DBs coach/special teams coach.

From there, Bisaccia worked for a few universities including South Carolina, Clemson, and Ole Miss before he was hired by the Buccaneers as their special teams coordinator under Jon Gruden. Bisaccia had stints with the Chargers and Cowboys before the Raiders brought him in as assistant head coach/special teams coordinator in 2018.

The Packers hired Bisaccia as their special teams coordinator in February of last year.

In 2021, Bisaccia took over for HC Jon Gruden after he was fired, and led the Raiders to a 7-6 record, including a 0-1 postseason record.