Colts Could Conduct Third Round Of Head Coaching Interviews, Had Second Interview With Lions DC Aaron Glenn

According to Mike Garafolo, the Indianapolis Colts are considering conducting a third round of interviews as they continue their search for their next head coach.

The Colts’ second round of interviews, which often is considered a finalists round, had at least seven candidates, including Lions DC Aaron Glenn per Jonathan Jones.

In total, they’ve interviewed at least 14 candidates for the position in one of the most extensive searches we’ve seen in a while.

With that many candidates to sort through, a third round of interviews with a handful of candidates makes a lot of sense.

Here’s where the Colts’ search stands so far:

Interim HC Jeff Saturday (Second Interview) Broncos DC Ejiro Evero (Second Interview) Rams DC Raheem Morris (Second Interview) Giants DC Wink Martindale (Second Interview) Packers ST coach Rich Bisaccia (Second Interview) Eagles OC Shane Steichen (Second Interview) Lions DC Aaron Glenn (Second Interview) Chiefs OC Eric Bienemy (Interviewed) Colts ST Coordinator Bubba Ventrone (Interviewed) Giants OC Mike Kafka (Interviewed) 49ers DC DeMeco Ryans (Requested) Cowboys DC Dan Quinn (Requested) Bengals OC Brian Callahan (Interviewed) Lions OC Ben Johnson (Withdrawn)

Glenn, 49, is a former first-round pick of the Jets back in 1994. He played 15 seasons for the Jets, Texans, Cowboys, Jaguars, and Saints.

Glenn began his NFL coaching career with the Browns back in 2014 as their assistant defensive backs coach. From there, the Saints hired him two years later as their defensive backs coach and eventually took the Lions’ defensive coordinator job last year.

In 2021, the Lions’ defense ranked No. 29 in yards allowed, No. 31 in points allowed, No. 28 in rushing yards allowed, and No. 24 in passing yards allowed.

We’ll have more on the Colts’ coaching search as the news is available.