Colts Conducting Second Interview With Ejiro Evero For HC Job

According to Tom Pelissero, the Colts are scheduled to conduct a second interview with Broncos DC Ejiro Evero for their head coach job.

The Texans are also scheduled to host Evero for a second interview on Wednesday.

Evero has been in demand this offseason and also interviewed for the Broncos and Cardinals’ vacancies. The Falcons also looked to interview him for its defensive coordinator job, but Denver denied Atlanta’s request.

Here’s an updated list of candidates for Indianapolis’ head coach vacancy:

Lions OC Ben Johnson (Withdrawn) Lions DC Aaron Glenn (Interviewed) Rams DC Raheem Morris (Interviewed) Eagles OC Shane Steichen (Interviewed) Broncos DC Ejiro Evero (Interviewed) Chiefs OC Eric Bienemy (Interviewed) Colts ST Coordinator Bubba Ventrone (Interviewed) Giants OC Mike Kafka (Interviewed) Giants DC Wink Martindale (Interviewed) 49ers DC DeMeco Ryans (Requested) Cowboys DC Dan Quinn (Requested) Interim HC Jeff Saturday (Interviewed) Bengals OC Brian Callahan (Interviewed)

Evero, 41, was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Raiders out of UC Davis back in 2004 before returning to his alma mater as an assistant coach.

He then began his NFL coaching career with the Buccaneers as a defensive quality control coach before joining the 49ers and Packers in the same capacity.

The Rams then hired Evero as their safeties coach in 2017 before he was promoted to secondary coach and passing game coordinator in 2021. The Broncos hired him as defensive coordinator in 2022.

In 2022, the Broncos ranked No. 6 in fewest yards allowed, No. 11 in fewest points allowed, No. 11 in fewest rushing yards allowed, and No. 11 in fewest passing yards allowed.