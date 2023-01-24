Colts Still Want To Interview DeMeco Ryans, Second Interview Expected For Jeff Saturday

According to Rob Maaddi of the Associated Press, the Colts are still seeking an interview with 49ers DC DeMeco Ryans for their head coach job.

Maadi also reports that Indianapolis is planning to conduct a second interview with interim HC Jeff Saturday along with “six or seven other candidates.”

Ryans met with the Broncos and Texans but opted to cancel his interviews with the Cardinals and Colts so he could focus on game prep for San Francisco’s Divisional Round game against the Cowboys.

Here’s an updated list of candidates for Indianapolis’ head coach vacancy:

Lions OC Ben Johnson (Withdrawn) Lions DC Aaron Glenn (Interviewed) Rams DC Raheem Morris (Interviewed) Eagles OC Shane Steichen (Interviewed) Broncos DC Ejiro Evero (Interviewed) Chiefs OC Eric Bienemy (Interviewed) Colts ST Coordinator Bubba Ventrone (Interviewed) Giants OC Mike Kafka (Interviewed) Giants DC Wink Martindale (Interviewed) 49ers DC DeMeco Ryans (Requested) Cowboys DC Dan Quinn (Requested) Interim HC Jeff Saturday (Interviewed) Bengals OC Brian Callahan (Interviewed)

Ryans, 38, is a former second-round pick of the Texans back in 2006. He spent six years in Houston before he was traded to the Eagles in 2012.

Ryans was in the final year of his two-year, $7.5 million contract when he was released by Philadelphia. He sat out the 2016 season before taking a defensive quality control coaching job with the 49ers.

San Francisco promoted Ryans to inside linebackers coach a year later. In January 2021, Ryans was promoted to defensive coordinator by the 49ers.

In 2022, the 49ers’ defense ranks No. 2 in fewest yards allowed, No. 1 in fewest points allowed, No. 2 in fewest rushing yards allowed, and No. 19 in fewest passing yards allowed.

Saturday, 47, wound up going undrafted out of North Carolina back in 1998. He later signed on with the Ravens before eventually joining the Colts.

Saturday spent 11 years with the Colts before joining the Packers for the 2012 season. He was later released and retired soon after.

For his career, Saturday appeared in 153 games and was a six-time Pro Bowler.

The Colts hired Saturday away from his job as an ESPN analyst as their interim head coach after firing Frank Reich in 2022. He finished the season with a 1-7 record.