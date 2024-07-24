Colts QB Anthony Richardson Fully Cleared For Training Camp

Per Adam Schefter, Colts GM Chris Ballard told reporters that QB Anthony Richardson will be fully cleared for training camp.

“I’m not expecting any limitations right now,” Ballard said when asked about Richardson.

Richardson, 22, declared for the draft following his redshirt sophomore season in 2022 and his first as a full-time starter at Florida. The Colts selected him with the No. 4 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $36,874,031 contract with a $23,817,477 signing bonus and will carry a $6,704,369 cap figure for the 2023 season. The Colts will also have a fifth-year option to decide on in 2026.

Richardson underwent season-ending shoulder surgery to repair his AC joint after going down in Week 5 of his rookie year.

In 2023, Richardson appeared in four games and completed 59.5 percent of his passes for 577 passing yards, three touchdowns, and one interception to go along with 25 rushing attempts for 136 yards and four touchdowns.