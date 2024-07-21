AFC Notes: Stefon Diggs, L’Jarius Sneed, Colts, Texans, Titans

Colts

With RB Zack Moss joining the Bengals in free agency, the Colts will need someone else to complement RB Jonathan Taylor‘s game. Indianapolis OC Jim Bob Cooter outlined what they are looking for in their backup RB ahead of training camp, with Trey Sermon, Tyler Goodson and Evan Hull competing for the job.

“Those guys, there’s some great opportunities ahead of those guys to get carries, to get playing time, to earn that game action,” Cooter said, via JJ Stankevitz of the team’s website.

“We think we know those guys pretty well, but it’s our second year going here and different guys arrived at different times last year, so we’re kind of excited to get a full camp with these guys and find out more about them and obviously complement JT, who’s going to be so huge for us this year.”

Texans

When surveying NFL executives, coaches, and scouts about the NFL’s top-10 receivers, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN writes Texans WR Stefon Diggs “left voters torn” and ranked in at No. 9 after his production dropped off toward the end of last season.

Fowler cites an anonymous AFC executive who still believes Diggs has quality left in the tank.

“He still has some left in the tank and [I] didn’t see a dip in his overall ability,” the executive said.

Another AFC executive thinks Diggs’ vertical speed has “tapered off a bit.”

“I saw a little decline — I think his vertical speed has tapered off a bit,” the executive said.

An NFL personnel executive questions how Diggs fits into Houston’s offense given they already have a ton of weapons and competition for targets.

“I question the fit in Houston,” the evaluator said. “They’ve already got plenty in the passing game with Nico Collins and Tank Dell and Dalton Schultz. And you wonder how his personality fits with a young nucleus.”

According to Aaron Wilson, Texans OT Laremy Tunsil did not practice Friday but is expected to be ready for the start of the season.

Titans

According to an ESPN survey, Titans CB L’Jarius Sneed was voted the fourth-best CB in the league.

A defensive coach in the AFC highlighted Sneed’s strengths and weaknesses.

“He can struggle with the quick, shiftier players, but with the bigger body receivers, he can dominate as a physical press corner because of his physicality, and he’s always up for the challenge. Excels in man or zone. And he has a knack for timely playmaking, and he will come up in run support and tackle.”