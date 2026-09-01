Colts Cut RB Ulysses Bentley IV From Practice Squad Among Other Moves

The Indianapolis Colts announced they cut RB Ulysses Bentley IV from the practice squad and signed RB Davon Booth and G Reid Holskey.

we have signed RB Davon Booth and G Reid Holskey to the practice squad and released RB Ulysses Bentley IV from the practice squad. — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) September 1, 2026

Indianapolis’ practice squad now includes:

DT Cam Ball TE Pharaoh Brown RB Robert Carter Jr. RB Anderson Castle WR Anthony Gould DB Kenneth Harris T Roy Mbaeteka (international) DE Mitchell Melton T Nolan Rucci S Daniel Scott S Josh Sills S Trey Washington LB West Weeks WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine T Luke Tenuta RB Davon Booth OL Reid Holskey