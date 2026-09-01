Colts Cut RB Ulysses Bentley IV From Practice Squad Among Other Moves

By
Logan Ulrich
-

The Indianapolis Colts announced they cut RB Ulysses Bentley IV from the practice squad and signed RB Davon Booth and G Reid Holskey.

Indianapolis’ practice squad now includes: 

  1. DT Cam Ball
  2. TE Pharaoh Brown
  3. RB Robert Carter Jr.
  4. RB Anderson Castle
  5. WR Anthony Gould
  6. DB Kenneth Harris
  7. T Roy Mbaeteka (international)
  8. DE Mitchell Melton
  9. T Nolan Rucci
  10. S Daniel Scott
  11. S Josh Sills
  12. S Trey Washington
  13. LB West Weeks
  14. WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
  15. T Luke Tenuta
  16. RB Davon Booth
  17. OL Reid Holskey

 

Follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply