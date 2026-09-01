Colts Cut RB Ulysses Bentley IV From Practice Squad Among Other Moves

The Indianapolis Colts announced they cut RB Ulysses Bentley IV from the practice squad and signed RB Davon Booth and G Reid Holskey.
we have signed RB Davon Booth and G Reid Holskey to the practice squad and released RB Ulysses Bentley IV from the practice squad.
— Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) September 1, 2026
Indianapolis’ practice squad now includes:
- DT Cam Ball
- TE Pharaoh Brown
- RB Robert Carter Jr.
- RB Anderson Castle
- WR Anthony Gould
- DB Kenneth Harris
- T Roy Mbaeteka (international)
- DE Mitchell Melton
- T Nolan Rucci
- S Daniel Scott
- S Josh Sills
- S Trey Washington
- LB West Weeks
- WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
- T Luke Tenuta
- RB Davon Booth
- OL Reid Holskey
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