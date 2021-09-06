Colts Cut TE Jordan Thomas From IR

Aaron Wilson reports the Indianapolis Colts cut TE Jordan Thomas from injured reserve with an injury settlement.

Thomas, 25, was a sixth-round pick of the Texans back in 2018. He was entering the third year of his four-year, $2.6 million rookie contract when Houston released him coming out of training camp last season.

Arizona signed Thomas to their practice squad after he was cut from the Texans. The Cardinals activated him from the practice squad but decided to waive him soon after and was quickly claimed by New England.

The Patriots waived Thomas late in 2020, and Thomas ultimately signed a futures contract with the Colts in January. Indianapolis had put Thomas on injured reserve last week.

In 2020, Thomas appeared in four games for the Cardinals and two for the Patriots, recording one reception for three yards and one touchdown.