Colts Cut WR Tyler Scott From Practice Squad

By
Logan Ulrich
-

The Indianapolis Colts announced they have released WR Tyler Scott from the practice squad. 

The move was to clear room for veteran CB Mike Hilton, who was officially signed to the unit. 

Indianapolis’ practice squad now includes:

  1. RB Ulysses Bentley IV
  2. T Marcellus Johnson
  3. CB Chris Lammons
  4. TE Maximilian Mang (International)
  5. TE Sean McKeon
  6. DE Durrell Nchami
  7. WR Coleman Owen
  8. DT Tim Smith
  9. S Ben Nikkel
  10. WR Laquon Treadwell
  11. LB Anthony Walker
  12. RB Ameer Abdullah
  13. CB Keydrain Calligan
  14. DB Trey Washington
  15. C Jimmy Morrissey
  16. CB Mike Hilton

Scott, 23, was a fourth-round pick by the Bears in the 2023 NFL Draft out of Cincinnati. He signed a four-year, $4,503,448 rookie deal and was set to make a base salary of $915k in 2025, but was waived at the end of camp. 

He caught on with the Colts’ practice squad. 

In 2024, Scott appeared in 11 games for the Bears and recorded one catch for five yards. He also returned eight kicks for 207 yards.

