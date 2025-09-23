Colts Cut WR Tyler Scott From Practice Squad

The Indianapolis Colts announced they have released WR Tyler Scott from the practice squad.

we signed veteran CB Mike Hilton to the practice squad and released WR Tyler Scott from the practice squad. — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) September 23, 2025

The move was to clear room for veteran CB Mike Hilton, who was officially signed to the unit.

Indianapolis’ practice squad now includes:

RB Ulysses Bentley IV T Marcellus Johnson CB Chris Lammons TE Maximilian Mang (International) TE Sean McKeon DE Durrell Nchami WR Coleman Owen DT Tim Smith S Ben Nikkel WR Laquon Treadwell LB Anthony Walker RB Ameer Abdullah CB Keydrain Calligan DB Trey Washington C Jimmy Morrissey CB Mike Hilton

Scott, 23, was a fourth-round pick by the Bears in the 2023 NFL Draft out of Cincinnati. He signed a four-year, $4,503,448 rookie deal and was set to make a base salary of $915k in 2025, but was waived at the end of camp.

He caught on with the Colts’ practice squad.

In 2024, Scott appeared in 11 games for the Bears and recorded one catch for five yards. He also returned eight kicks for 207 yards.