Colts DC Matt Eberflus Postpones Interview With Jaguars Until After Regular Season

Colts DC Matt Eberflus says he and the organization decided that it was best for him to postpone an interview for the Jaguars’ head-coaching vacancy until after the regular season.

“That situation came up last week when the slip came through to speak to them,” Eberflus said, via the Indianapolis Star. “We decided as an organization, Chris and I and Frank, that we were going to postpone that until afterwards. We wanted to focus on the matter at hand, and that’s what we decided to do as a group.”

The NFL’s new rule allows teams to begin interviews in the final two weeks of the regular season. However, a few candidates have opted to wait to interview for the Jaguars’ job including Cowboys DC Dan Quinn and Packers OC Nathaniel Hackett.

Eberflus has been a popular candidate in recent years and has interviewed for the Browns, Texans and Jets jobs.

Eberflus, 51, began coaching in the collegiate ranks where he spent 17 seasons before taking over as the Browns linebackers coach.

The Cowboys later hired him to coach their linebackers in 2011 and he eventually added passing game coordinator to his title in 2016.

Eberflus agreed to join Josh McDaniels’ staff with the Colts before McDaniels backed out last year. The Colts elected to hold onto Eberflus, even though McDaniels decided not to take the job.

In 2020, Eberflus’ defense ranked No. 17 in yards allowed, No. 12 in points allowed, No. 12 in rushing yards allowed and No. 18 in passing yards allowed.