Colts DE Kwity Paye Out With Hamstring Injury

Per Stephen Holder, Colts’ rookie DE Kwity Paye has been ruled out of Sunday’s game with a hamstring injury. He was previously listed on the Colts’ injury report with a hamstring issue.

Paye, 22, was a three-year starter at Michigan and a second-team All-Big Ten selection in 2020, missing two games due to injury. The Colts drafted Paye with pick No 21 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Paye signed a four-year, $13,644,834 contract with the Colts that includes a $7,283,516 signing bonus. The Colts will have a fifth-year option to pick up on him in 2024.

In 2021, Paye has appeared in three games for the Colts, recording eight total tackles.

