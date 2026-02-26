NFC Notes: A.J. Brown, Malik Nabers, Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Commanders

Cowboys

Cowboys VP of Player Personnel Will McClay believes there are many options, especially on defense, that can provide value while addressing needs. McClay added that there’s a bevy of options in the middle rounds as well, and this draft isn’t as top-heavy.

“I think it’ll be a solid draft and as far as what we need, I think we need a lot of things that we’re always trying to improve the roster,” McClay said, via ESPN. “There’s good players in it. If the thought is you’ve got to improve on defense, there are some defensive players that that can come in and contribute, and there’s some explosive offensive players that are ball carriers, receivers and probably eight to 10 offensive linemen that can start in some capacity. You go through all the positions, but I think it’s more probably a middle-heavy draft.”

McClay elaborated on the “middle-heavy” terminology.

“You’ve got players going back to school and you’re used to getting juniors that come out,” McClay explained. “Now those juniors tend to go back to school, and you don’t have the numbers as high as you’ve had in the past. That’s all part of it. Then you’ve got the transfers, too. There’s a lot of research that has to go into a new environment.”

Eagles

A.J. Brown made headlines last season for voicing his frustration about the Eagles’ offense. Philadelphia GM Howie Roseman said they don’t want to let great players like Brown go.

“It’s really hard to find great players,” Roseman said, via Brooks Kubena of The Athletic. “I think A.J. is a great player. I think from my perspective, we’re looking to improve in all areas, and you don’t do that by subtracting.”

Roseman also stood behind Nick Sirianni as their head coach.

“I don’t think it’s fair,” Roseman said. “I think that to be a head coach in the National Football League for five years and to make the playoffs five years and to be in two Super Bowls is hard. I think that a lot of the strengths that he has are things that people don’t get to see that I get to see every day.”

As for whether Brown still wants to be on the team, Sirianni responded that he expects the receiver to stay put.

“My expectations is he wants to be here,” Sirianni said. “You guys know me. I’m not gonna say, ‘Hey, here’s what I thought this player should have done.’ Like, just know I’m always communicating with our guys, whether it’s something on or off the field that’s going on. And we’re always in constant communication about it. I think where you get in trouble is when the job description’s not clear — that’s on and off the field — of what you’re expecting in different things. But I’ll never get into, ‘Hey, this is what I think should have happened or that.’”

Roseman on if he wants veteran DL Brandon Graham back next season: “Brandon Graham is always welcome in Philadelphia. When I think about what he’s done as a player and person, and thinking back last year to the versatility he showed, coming in and end of year, and reducing inside, playing DT. Just an all-time Eagles great. Future Eagles Hall of Famer.” (Berman)

Giants

Giants GM Joe Schoen feels good about where WR Malik Nabers and RB Cam Skattebo are in their recoveries, and said the plan is for Nabers to be ready for training camp. (Connor Hughes)

feels good about where WR and RB are in their recoveries, and said the plan is for Nabers to be ready for training camp. (Connor Hughes) Schoen mentions they are open to moving back in the draft if the right opportunity presents itself. (Hughes)

Regarding how his role has changed with the hire of HC John Harbaugh , Schoen said, “I’m still the general manager. My role has not changed.” (Ben Standig)

, Schoen said, “I’m still the general manager. My role has not changed.” (Ben Standig) Harbaugh discussed pending free agents WR Wan’Dale Robinson , RT Jermaine Eluemunor, and CB Cordale Flott : “I saw guys we want back. Now do we have the wherewithal to bring them back, and is it a good use of resources? That’s the next part of the conversation.” (Ralph Vacchiano)

, RT and CB : “I saw guys we want back. Now do we have the wherewithal to bring them back, and is it a good use of resources? That’s the next part of the conversation.” (Ralph Vacchiano) Harbaugh called senior VP of football operations and strategy Dawn Aponte the perfect fit for the job and explained that her role is to integrate all the systems. (Dan Duggan)

the perfect fit for the job and explained that her role is to integrate all the systems. (Dan Duggan) He believes the combine is an important event to learn about the free-agent landscape, but is leaving those conversations to Schoen. (Duggan)

Harbaugh also spoke highly of new DC Dennard Wilson from their time together in Baltimore: “I wanted to stay in the system. It’s a system that we built over a long time. That’s the system we’ll be continuing to run.” (Duggan)