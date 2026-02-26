Colts GM Chris Ballard On Michael Pittman Jr.: ‘He’s A Big Part Of What We’re Doing Here’

Colts WR Michael Pittman Jr. has come up as a potential salary cap casualty, as he’s scheduled to carry a cap number of $29 million in 2026, but has failed to reach 1,000 yards each of the last two seasons.

Indianapolis could save $24 million in 2026 cap space if they traded or released Pittman. However, Colts GM Chris Ballard made it sound like the veteran receiver is in their plans for the upcoming season because of the professionalism he’s displayed across the board in his six years with the team.

“We love Michael. He’s been here (Indianapolis) his whole career. He’s a really good player. He’s — he’s got a chance to be a really good player for a long time. The thing with Michael is he’s a pro. He’s a pro. He’s got a great work ethic. He’s got a great attitude. He’s one of those guys that, you know, you love having in your building. But, you know, look, Michael’s — Michael’s under contract. Uh, we love Michael. Uh, you know, we’re — we’re excited about what he can do for us moving forward, he’s a big part of what we’re doing here,” Ballard said, via Destin Adams of A to Z Sports.

Pittman, 28, attended USC before the Colts traded up to select him in the 2020 NFL Draft. He just finished out a four-year, $8,612,849 rookie contract that included a $3,823,890 signing bonus.

Pittman re-signed with the Colts before the 2024 season on a three-year, $70 million extension and is set to carry a cap number of $29 million in 2026.

In 2025, Pittman appeared in all 17 games for the Colts and caught 80 passes for 784 yards (9.8 YPC) and seven touchdowns.