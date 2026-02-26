TRADE: Jets Agree To Send DE Jermaine Johnson To Titans For DT T’Vondre Sweat

According to Tom Pelissero, the Jets and Titans have agreed on a trade that will swap DE Jermaine Johnson for DT T’Vondre Sweat.

The deal can’t become official until the start of the league year on March 11, but as long as both players pass a physical then, they will be switching teams.

The deal reunites Johnson with his former head coach in Tennessee, Robert Saleh. He’s a better fit for Saleh’s defense than Sweat was projected to be.

New York shopped Johnson at the trade deadline last year but ultimately held onto him. He’s in the last year of his deal on the fifth year option but it’s possible the Titans look to extend him.

Sweat had two years left on his rookie deal, continuing the trend for New York of adding young players as they rebuild under HC Aaron Glenn and GM Darren Mougey.

Johnson, 26, transferred from Georgia to Florida State for the 2021 college football season and had a breakout season that vaulted him into the first-round conversation. The Jets traded up and used the No. 26 overall pick on him in the 2022 draft.

He was entering the final year of a four-year, $13,087,423 rookie contract that was fully guaranteed and included a $6.7 million signing bonus when the Jets picked up Johnson’s fifth-year option worth $13,411,000 for the 2026 season.

In 2025, Johnson appeared in 14 games for the Jets and recorded 43 total tackles, five tackles for loss, three sacks and two pass deflections.

Sweat, 24, was the 2023 Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year and also won the Outland Trophy for the 2023 season during his time at Texas.

The Titans selected Sweat with the No. 38 pick in the second round of the 2024 draft. He is entering the third year of a four-year, $9,552,440 rookie contract that included a $3,767,228 signing bonus.

In 2025, Sweat appeared in 12 games for the Titans and recorded 34 total tackles, four tackles for loss, two sacks and one pass deflection.