Colts Granting Anthony Richardson Permission To Seek Trade

ESPN’s Stephen Holder reports the Colts are granting QB Anthony Richardson permission to seek a trade.

Colts GM Chris Ballard spoke highly of Richardson at the combine earlier this week, and even said he still sees a future with the former first-round pick on the team. However, with QB Daniel Jones likely to be re-signed by Indianapolis on a short-term deal, Indianapolis will allow Richardson to at least look at other situations.

Per Over The Cap, Richardson has one year left on his deal, along with a fifth-year option for 2027 that has to be decided on this offseason. He’s scheduled to carry a cap number of $10,816,282, and his fifth-year option is projected to cost $23,557,000.

Richardson, 23, declared for the draft following his redshirt sophomore season in 2022 and his first as a full-time starter at Florida. The Colts selected him with the No. 4 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $36,874,031 contract with a $23,817,477 signing bonus and will carry a $6,704,369 cap figure for the 2023 season. The Colts will also have a fifth-year option to decide on in 2026.

Richardson underwent season-ending shoulder surgery to repair his AC joint after going down in Week 5 of his rookie year.

In 2025, Richardson appeared in two games and completed one of his two pass attempts for nine yards.

