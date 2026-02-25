Ballard: Colts Planning To Bring Back QB Daniel Jones & WR Alec Pierce

Colts QB Daniel Jones and WR Alec Pierce are both set to be unrestricted free agents this offseason. When speaking to reporters, GM Chris Ballard made clear that they are planning to re-sign both players to contract extensions.

“It’s not something that’s entering my mind right now,” Ballard said, via Mike Chappell of Fox59. “That’s the plan, for both of them to be back. Daniel and Alec are such big pieces, and then we move and fit from there.”

Ballard mentioned that he’s had “great discussions” with both players, and both parties are “driven” to get something done.

“We’ve had great discussions about both of them,” Ballard said. “We’ll continue to work this week and see if we can get something done. It’s been very positive… Look, when both sides are driven to get it done, it usually works out the right way. I know four or five days doesn’t seem like a long time, but it can be in these situations. We’re driven. They’re driven. The agents have been good to work with. We’ve just gotta keep working through it.”

Yesterday, Jason La Canfora reported “there is a growing consensus” among the QB-needy teams that Jones will return to Indianapolis.

Canfora mentions Jones prefers to return to a team where he has chemistry with teammates and a familiarity with the scheme as he recovers from an Achilles injury.

A GM looking for a new QB told Canfora that Ballard planned to use the franchise tag on Jones before he was hurt because of the chance they would have lost him on the open market.

Canfora says Indianapolis is now well-positioned to bring Jones back on another short-term deal, likely to be filled with incentives.

Earlier this week, Stephen Holder reported that both the franchise tag and the transition tag ar in play for Jones or Pierce.

Jones, 28, was selected by the Giants with the No. 6 overall pick out of Duke in the 2019 NFL Draft. He finished the final year of his four-year, $25,664,056 rookie contract that included a $16,684,768 signing bonus.

In 2025, Jones appeared in 13 games for the Colts and completed 68% of his passes for 3,101 yards, 19 touchdowns, and eight interceptions. He also added 164 yards rushing and an additional five touchdowns.

Pierce, 25, is a former second-round pick by the Colts in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Cincinnati.

He’s in the final year of a four-year $6,601,342 rookie contract that included a $1,980,976 signing bonus.

In 2025, Pierce appeared in 15 games for the Colts and recorded 47 receptions on 84 targets for 1,004 yards (21.3 YPC) and six touchdowns.

We will have more on the Colts, Jones, and Pierce as the news becomes available.