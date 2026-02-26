Report: Bears Would Want ‘Significant Package’ To Trade QB Tyson Bagent

Per Tony Pauline, the only way the Bears would trade QB Tyson Bagent is if they’re offered a “significant package of picks and/or players.”

Pauline says the Bears really like their QB room as currently constructed, and they are looking to hire recently retired QB Case Keenum to keep working with Bagent and Caleb Williams.

Chicago has reportedly received trade calls regarding Bagent, and the Cardinals were said to be intrigued by the backup quarterback.

Per OverTheCap.com, Bagent has two years remaining on his contract and is scheduled to carry a cap number of $4.75 million in 2026 and 2027.

Bagent, 25, was a five-year starter at Shepherd University. He signed with the Bears as an undrafted free agent following the 2023 NFL Draft and won the backup job coming out of the preseason.

In 2025, Bagent appeared in three games for the Bears and completed three of four passes for 47 yards. He also rushed twice for seven yards.