Bears Have Received Calls Regarding QB Tyson Bagent

Per Adam Jahns, Bears GM Ryan Poles confirmed to reporters that the team has received calls from other teams regarding a potential trade for backup QB Tyson Bagent.

Per OverTheCap.com, Bagent has two years remaining on his contract and is scheduled to carry a cap number of $4.75 million in 2026 and 2027.

Bagent, 25, was a five-year starter at Shepherd University. He signed with the Bears as an undrafted free agent following the 2023 NFL Draft and won the backup job coming out of the preseason.

In 2025, Bagent appeared in three games for the Bears and completed three of four passes for 47 yards. He also rushed twice for seven yards.

We will have more news on Bagent as it becomes available.