Cardinals Intrigued By Bears QB Tyson Bagent?

John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM says the Cardinals are intrigued by Bears backup QB Tyson Bagent.

Arizona is likely to move on from QB Kyler Murray this offseason and could target someone like Bagent with the lack of options in the draft and free agency.

Per OverTheCap.com, Bagent has two years remaining on his contract and is scheduled to carry a cap number of $4.75 million in 2026 and 2027.

Bagent, 25, was a five-year starter at Shepherd University. He signed with the Bears as an undrafted free agent following the 2023 NFL Draft and won the backup job coming out of the preseason.

In 2025, Bagent appeared in three games for the Bears and completed three of four passes for 47 yards. He also rushed twice for seven yards.