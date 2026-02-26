AFC Notes: Daniel Jones, Alec Pierce, C.J. Stroud, Colts, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Colts

Colts GM Chris Ballard said the franchise tag is a tool, “but not one they want to use,” as they have to make big decisions this offseason regarding QB Daniel Jones and WR Alec Pierce.

“We’ll continue to work this week and see if we can get something done,” Ballard said, via PFT. “Look, when both sides are driven to get it done, it usually works out in the right way. I know four or five days doesn’t seem like a long time, but it can be in these situations.”

J aguars

Memphis OT Travis Burke had a formal Combine interview scheduled with the Jaguars. (Justin Melo)

had a formal Combine interview scheduled with the Jaguars. (Justin Melo) Texas LB Anthony Hill said he met with the Jaguars at the Combine. (John Shipley)

said he met with the Jaguars at the Combine. (John Shipley) North Carolina Central RB Chris Mosley met with the Jaguars at the HBCU Legacy Bowl. (Justin Melo)

Texans

Texans GM Nick Caserio shot down any speculation that QB C.J. Stroud could be on the trade block.

“We are not trading the guy. He’s our quarterback,” Caserio said, via ESPN. “He’s going to be playing quarterback for the Houston Texans in 2026.”

Caserio has taken Stroud’s full body of work into account and said that he’s had a solid start to his career, even if it hasn’t always been pretty.

“He’s been a good player and won a lot of football games,” Caserio said. “Quarterback is the hardest position to play in sports. He had some ups and downs — that’s natural for a position, but overall, he’s had a pretty significant impact on what we are as a program. … He’s not going anywhere.”

Titans

Titans HC Robert Saleh said he and OC Brian Daboll have been in contact with QB Cam Ward ‘s personal coach. (Davenport)

said he and OC have been in contact with QB ‘s personal coach. (Davenport) Saleh noted they will ask different things from DT T’Vondre Sweat this season. (McCormick)

this season. (McCormick) Saleh said QB Will Levis has a lot of talent and advised him to attack this offseason to see how things play out. (McCormick)

has a lot of talent and advised him to attack this offseason to see how things play out. (McCormick) Titans GM Mike Borgonzi said he talked to CB L’Jarius Sneed , who is still rehabbing his knee issues. (Davenport)

said he talked to CB , who is still rehabbing his knee issues. (Davenport) Borgonzi said the team’s goal is to get something done contract-wise with G Peter Skoronski. (Wyatt)